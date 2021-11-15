Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AHEXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

