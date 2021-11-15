ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ADMA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 135,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $206.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

