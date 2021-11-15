Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 3,245 ($42.40) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,895 ($37.82).

ADM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,710.86 ($35.42).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,969 ($38.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,260.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,268.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,586.79 ($33.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total transaction of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,432 ($44.84), for a total value of £241,956 ($316,117.06). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,230 shares of company stock valued at $93,064,540.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.