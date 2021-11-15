Adshares (ADS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.62 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00004059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $53.83 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00077315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,136,886 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

