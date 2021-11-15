Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $239.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.43. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $240.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAP. Raymond James raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.53.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

