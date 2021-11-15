AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.21% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA YOLO opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

