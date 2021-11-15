Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,948,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHE opened at $125.91 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $104.22 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.03.

