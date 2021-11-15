Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.81% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $96.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.48. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

