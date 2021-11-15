Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $77.30 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.