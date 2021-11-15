Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives $2,000.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

Adyen stock traded up $9.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,968.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,047.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,720.16. Adyen has a 12 month low of $1,819.00 and a 12 month high of $3,300.00.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

