Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives $2,000.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Adyen stock traded up $9.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,968.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,047.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,720.16. Adyen has a 12 month low of $1,819.00 and a 12 month high of $3,300.00.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

