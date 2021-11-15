Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Shares of Aedifica stock remained flat at $$146.00 during trading on Monday. Aedifica has a fifty-two week low of $121.35 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEDFF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

