AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of AER stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. AerCap has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

