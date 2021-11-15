AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $147.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

AGCO stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average is $131.84. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AGCO by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,702,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

