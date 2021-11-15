Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGIO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of AGIO opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

