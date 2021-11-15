AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ABSSF opened at $31.82 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

