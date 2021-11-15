Akash Network Price Tops $2.55 on Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Akash Network has a market cap of $290.01 million and $1.98 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $2.55 or 0.00003870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00095346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,801.06 or 0.99981691 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.11 or 0.07096020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.