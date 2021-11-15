Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,827,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 757,149 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 233,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 99,101 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,575,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,593,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 736,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

