Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.71.

Shares of AD.UN stock opened at C$19.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$895.39 million and a PE ratio of 7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.37.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

