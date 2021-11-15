Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 18.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

