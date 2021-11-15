Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Allied Motion Technologies has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years. Allied Motion Technologies has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $617.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

