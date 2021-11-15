Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,992.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,845.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,674.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,923,081.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

