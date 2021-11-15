Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Alphatec worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 27.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 43.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,979 shares of company stock valued at $104,036. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

