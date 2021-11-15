Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

MO opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

