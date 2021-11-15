Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 7,046 Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRK stock opened at $138.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.82. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

