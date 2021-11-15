Amalgamated Bank Buys New Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 24.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $142.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $145.55.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.