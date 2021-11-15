Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 8,854 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $114.11 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.98.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,058 shares of company stock worth $3,048,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.