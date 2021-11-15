Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,666,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,729,000 after acquiring an additional 124,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $45.37 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 98.63, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research firms recently commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

