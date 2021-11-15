Amalgamated Bank Has $752,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.89 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $5,476,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,465,879 shares of company stock worth $93,381,922. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

