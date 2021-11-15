Amalgamated Bank Makes New $849,000 Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after buying an additional 877,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,448,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

ASAN opened at $141.66 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $143.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.