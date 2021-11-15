Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $260,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $22.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,547.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,392.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,391.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock worth $282,644,755. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

