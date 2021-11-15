Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,542.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,392.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,391.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

