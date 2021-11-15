American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

