American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 6.45. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of American Public Education worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.