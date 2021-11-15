American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 2.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,645,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,431,000 after purchasing an additional 85,879 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 695.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Truist upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

American Tower stock opened at $272.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.