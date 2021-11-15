Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $208.89. 22,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,664. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

