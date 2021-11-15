Analysts Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.75 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

