Analysts Anticipate Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLNN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. 6,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,389. Clene has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clene by 2,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,123,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clene by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Clene by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

