Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce $5.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $20.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.79 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.25. 1,062,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,398. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

