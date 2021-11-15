Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,506 shares of company stock worth $957,471 in the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 1,249.1% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 250,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 232,337 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth $432,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 26.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 112.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 389,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 36,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. Photronics has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $873.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

