Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of PFS opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

