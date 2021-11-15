Analysts Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $1.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $428.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

