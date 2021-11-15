Analysts Anticipate Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million.

WEBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. Weber has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

