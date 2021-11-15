Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.43). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

APTX stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 39.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

