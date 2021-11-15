Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

CRUS traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,695. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $82,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

