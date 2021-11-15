Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heska by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Heska by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA traded down $4.98 on Wednesday, reaching $177.40. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.91. Heska has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $275.94.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.