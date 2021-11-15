Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $142.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $132.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $552.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $553.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $575.30 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $582.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,881. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 41,422 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 654,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

