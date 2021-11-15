Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $142.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $132.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $552.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $553.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $575.30 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $582.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,881. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 41,422 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 654,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

