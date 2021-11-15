Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post sales of $233.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.10 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $603.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.40 million to $609.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $629.29 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $751.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after buying an additional 487,897 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.79. 630,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,820. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.