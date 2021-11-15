Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. KeyCorp also posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 411,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,903,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 275,292 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 25,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 193,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84,980 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 44,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.