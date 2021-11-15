Analysts Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Repay by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Repay by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

Shares of RPAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 430,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,063. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

