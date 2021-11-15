Analysts Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price at $93.27

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.27.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $82.55. 56,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

